Party-list honors Filipina caregiver killed in Israel crisis

Agimat Party-list paid tribute to overseas Filipino worker Mary Ann Velasquez De Vera, who was killed amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement, the group described De Vera, a caregiver from Pangasinan, as a hero.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Mary Ann Velasquez De Vera, a Filipina caregiver from Pangasinan who tragically lost her life while helping her employer reach safety amid the conflict in Israel — becoming the first reported Filipino casualty in the recent crisis," Agimat Party-list said.

"Her courage, selflessness, and dedication to protecting another in the face of danger exemplify true heroism, and her sacrifice serves as a powerful reminder of the bravery and resilience of our countrymen abroad," it added.

Agimat’s lone representative in the 19th Congress, Rep. Bryan Revilla, chairs the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, which works closely with migrant Filipinos worldwide.

The party-list said that while De Vera’s passing is deeply unfortunate, her memory will inspire continued efforts to safeguard Filipinos overseas.

Citing the developing situation in the Middle East, the group said it is "confident in the commitment and professionalism of our agencies, and we stand with them as they work to deliver timely, coordinated, and effective assistance to Filipinos who may have been caught in the crossfire".

Agimat added that it remains on heightened alert and continues to monitor developments as the situation unfolds. It also said its emergency lines remain open for overseas Filipinos seeking immediate assistance.