Mayon unrest intensifies anew

Mayon Volcano has maintained its heightened seismic activity with 30 volcanic earthquakes and an effusive eruption to mark its 57th consecutive day under Alert Level 3 this Tuesday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology released time-lapse footage earlier today of an effusive eruption that was detected at Mayon around 12:10 a.m.

The seismic event can be seen generating glowing lava flows that were partnered with the emission of “uson” or pyroclastic density currents (PDC) and occurrence of rockfalls around the area.

A total of 323 instances of rockfalls and six PDCs which were said to have released 1,582 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux were observed in the 24-hour report of PHIVOLCS for the first Monday of March.

Alert Level 3 persists at the volcano with entry into its six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone continuing to be strictly prohibited by authorities.

PHIVOLCS has yet to report whether the increasing seismic activity at the volcano would result in a similar moderate explosion which happened to Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental.

The department urged nearby residents to be wary of possible hazards that may occur due to Mayon’s current state such as ballistic fragments, lava fountaining, and lahar in the event of sustained rainfall.