SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

LTFRB mulls provisional fare hike if diesel hits P60

Personnel tend to motorists filling gas at the gasoline station in Brgy. UP Central along Commonwealth avenue in Quezon City.
Personnel tend to motorists filling gas at the gasoline station in Brgy. UP Central along Commonwealth avenue in Quezon City.ANALY LABOR
Published on

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said it is “considering” implementing a provisional fare hike if regular diesel prices reach P60 per liter amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The statement came after local oil companies announced fresh price increases, with diesel rising by P1.20 per liter and kerosene by P1.50 per liter. The adjustments marked the 10th straight week of price increases.

“We are definitely considering. Because of the Middle East crisis and the continued increase in the price of fuel, we have definitely considered the granting of provisional increase,” LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza told reporters in an interview.

However, Mendoza said the board has yet to determine the amount of the provisional fare hike and the timeline for its implementation.

“We would have to conduct another public hearing just to bring it down. So, we’re studying the options available to us, including the granting of provisional fare increases in the meantime, while the volatility in the price of fuel is great,” he added.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after the United States and Israel struck Iran, killing its leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and a Filipina caregiver.

Iran later struck back at Israel and US military bases across the Middle East, further fueling uncertainty in global oil markets.

Fare hikes
Middle East Conflict

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph