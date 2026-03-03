Karla to press charges vs daughter’s basher

“Lella remember Emman? Sana gawin mo rin po please. naway ma depress sa mga comment at sundan nya si emman (Hope you also did what she did, hope you get depressed at the comments and she follows Emman),” the basher advised Estrada’s daughter.

Emman is the daughter of Kim Atienza who passed away last year.

Estrada reacted violently on her daughter’s basher: “ganito na ka sira ulo ang taong ito sa pinag sasabi nya. at dahil dyan hindi ko ito palalagpasin dahil hindi na ito katanggap tanggap. intayin mo ang balik sayo nitong pakiusap mo sa anak ko. sira ulo ka, wala nang hindi matutunton ngayon KACCH4N.” (This is how this guy has gone crazy at what he does and because of that I will not let it slide because this is not acceptable. You wait for the return of your plea to my daughter. You’re crazy. No one can’t be found KACCH4N).

So, will we see Estrada’s see-you-in-court demeanor happening soon?

From four to eight

Alleged scandal videos called “The Big Four” continue to cause stir online, more so now that four more sexy male personalities were added to the controversial list — Andre Cue, Thirdy Galvin Nico Locco and Sam Adjani.

The initial Big Four involved hunks Nikko Natividad, Aaron Villaflor, Ron Angeles and Gil Cuerva who were salaciously captured having sexual congress with the same woman at different occasion.

The sex videos lasting for a few minutes showed these lads in various positions, explicitly showing off their mettle in bed with their manhood hanging freely.

Locco is an Italian-Canadian VMX star who who recently won Best Actor ar the Bangkok Movie Awards for his portrayal of Jessie in Kolektor.

Cue is a Viva Artist Agency artist who came from pageantry. He initially competed for the inaugural Mister International Philippines in 2022.

Galvin is a hunk model and star of some BL (Boys Love) films streamed online.

Adjani is a Filipino-Persian model who was the Philippine representative in Mister World. He is a fitness trainer and Information Technology degree holder.

ABS-CBN drops first look of FPJ’s Batang Quiapo last 10 episodes

ABS-CBN gave viewers a first look of the week-long action-packed scenes that are about to unravel as explosive confrontations intensify in the last 10 days of FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.

The series of action shots shows father and son duo Ramon (Christopher de Leon) and Tanggol (Coco Martin) fighting side-by-side in an abandoned warehouse. It also features dramatic photos of the upcoming torture scenes of Rigor (John Estrada) and Roberto (Albert Martinez) against Tindeng (Charo Santos) and Roda (Joel Lamangan)