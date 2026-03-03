Japan envoy leads Batangas LPG terminal opening

Japan’s Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya joined Philippine officials on 20 February 2026 for the inauguration of the ISLA Import LPG Terminal in Batangas Province, highlighting deepening energy cooperation as Manila and Tokyo mark the 70th Anniversary of Friendship.

In his remarks, Endo said the new terminal is expected to improve access to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), contributing to a better quality of life for many Filipinos.

The ceremony was attended by Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, Batangas City Mayor Mario Vittorio “Marvey” Agregado Mariño, and former Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles, underscoring national and local support for the project.

Following the inauguration, the Japanese envoy paid a courtesy call on Batangas Governor Vilma Santos-Recto, where he sought the provincial government’s support for the stable operation of Japanese companies in Batangas and the safety of Japanese nationals residing in the province.

Both sides also discussed opportunities to further strengthen Batangas–Japan relations across various fields, in line with the longstanding diplomatic ties between the two countries.