Janno Gibbs makes soulful comeback

The velvety voice of Janno Gibbs takes the spotlight this March as GMA Music rolls out a month-long musical tribute honoring the Original Pinoy Music (OPM) icon’s enduring career.

Throughout the month, the label will showcase Gibbs’ expansive catalog — from his most-streamed tracks on Spotify to the unforgettable theme songs he lent to television. The celebration builds anticipation for his highly awaited homecoming single, “Pinay Pa Rin,” arriving on 10 April.

Marking his return to the label that produced many of his biggest hits, Gibbs expressed both excitement and sentimentality about the reunion.

“Really excited, nostalgic to be back home in GMA Music,” Janno shared. “I’m also excited for the new single because this is a fun song but still anthemic. It’s like the counterpart of ‘Pinakamagandang Lalaki’ but about Pinay beauty naman.”

“Pinay Pa Rin” highlights the smooth vocals and playful, soulful ad-libs that cemented his reputation as the “King of Soul.” Gibbs said the track aims to spotlight something he believes is rarely celebrated in modern music, the beauty of the Filipina.

“I don’t think we write enough songs for Pinay beauty. It’s really rare that a song is specifically about the beauty of the Filipina. This is an honest opinion — I think Filipinas are the most beautiful among all races,” he said, adding that one of his favorite lyrics goes, “Because I’ve been around the world for the perfect girl and it always brings me back to you.”

As part of the tribute, GMA Music is encouraging fans to revisit Gibbs’ discography on Spotify, where his top 20 most-streamed songs will be featured prominently. Weekly content across the label’s social media pages will also revisit the stories behind his most iconic hits, offering longtime supporters a nostalgic trip while introducing younger listeners to his timeless sound.