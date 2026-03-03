Iloilo City eyes wellness tourism with first-ever health fair

ILOILO CITY — This highly urbanized City is stepping up as a health and wellness tourism destination with its first-ever three-day wellness fair, highlighting holistic approaches to physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The event, set from 26 to 28 March, is part of the city government’s push to promote wellness as both a lifestyle and a tourism attraction. Executive Assistant Dr. Candice Magdalane Tupas, who leads the city’s health and wellness tourism campaign, said the fair aims to attract visitors while educating residents on healthy living.

“Health and wellness are now a top priority, especially for younger generations. Gen Z sees wellness as a luxury, investing in experiences that improve their well-being rather than gadgets,” Tupas said during a media briefing.

The fair will feature panel discussions and presentations on general wellness, weight management, nutrition, senior care, and men’s and women’s health. Interactive booths and wellness circuits will cater to all budgets, including free and premium areas, and showcase wellness hubs across Iloilo province.

Among the highlights is the participation of the hyperbaric oxygen therapy team from St. Paul’s Hospital, the first and largest facility of its kind in Panay. The event will cap off with a walkathon and a panel discussion led by the Iloilo Medical Society, emphasizing the city’s commitment to holistic health promotion.

“By combining tourism with wellness, Iloilo is showing that healthy living can also be an experience,” Tupas added, pointing to the fair as a model for integrating lifestyle, education, and tourism.