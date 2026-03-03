Hypertension rising among young Filipinos, Cebu doctor warns

A Cebu-based health practitioner has raised concern over the increasing number of young people diagnosed with hypertension, citing unhealthy lifestyles and the use of unregulated dietary supplements as contributing factors.

The World Health Organization earlier reported that hypertension, often dubbed a silent killer, remains prevalent among Filipinos aged 30 to 79.

According to WHO data, cases rose from fewer than 10 million in 2000 to 16.8 million in 2024, and are projected to reach 20 million by 2030.

Speaking at a recent forum in Cebu City, Dr. Crystal Hope Guanzon said she has treated hypertensive patients in their 20s.

“Most of my young patients are call center agents. The majority of them smoke, drink a lot of alcoholic beverages, and drink a lot of coffee and sweet beverages like milk tea. To add to this, they are stressed out and on the graveyard shift,” she said.

Guanzon noted that obesity and physical inactivity are additional risk factors.

“It doesn’t follow that when you’re young, you most likely don’t have hypertension. It can happen to anyone,” she added.

WHO data showed that of the 16.8 million Filipinos with elevated blood pressure in 2024, only 19 percent had their condition under control.

Guanzon said many people remain unaware they have hypertension because it often presents no symptoms.

“That’s why it is often called a silent killer. They become aware of their condition only after developing serious issues.”

Uncontrolled hypertension is a major risk factor for stroke, heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases. Coronary heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the Philippines.

Guanzon also warned against patients substituting prescribed medication with dietary supplements.

“There are patients who are adamant about taking supplements and claim these are okay. I have one patient who was diagnosed with heart failure in 2019. She took supplements instead of maintenance medicines. At 56, she already has shortness of breath when walking. She can’t take the stairs anymore. When we did a work-up on her, we found that the pumping capability of her heart was only at 29 percent,” Doctor Guanzon shared.

“The reason why they put ‘No therapeutic claims’ on these supplements is that they have undergone little or no studies. You have to be careful when you take these supplements because they might interact with your maintenance medicines, and may cause more harm,” she warned.

Amid the proliferation of unregulated health products sold online, Sen. Risa Hontiveros filed a resolution last December seeking a Senate inquiry into their health risks.

At a hearing last January, Hontiveros said, “There are even reports from some dialysis centers that their patients are getting younger and younger. One of the factors being looked into is the intake of supplements or medicines whose origins are unclear and that have not undergone proper regulation.”

During the same hearing, Senators Raffy and Erwin Tulfo criticized the Food and Drug Administration for failing to curb the sale of such products. The FDA has since intensified inspections nationwide and launched an upgraded online portal to help consumers verify product licenses.