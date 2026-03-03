SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Erice removed as senior deputy minority leader

DEPUTY Minority Leader Edgar Erice
After criticizing the House of Representatives’ committee-level passage of the proposed anti-political dynasty law, Caloocan City 2nd District Rep. Edgardo “Egay” Erice was removed as senior deputy minority leader on Tuesday afternoon, 3 March.

The removal came just hours after Erice criticized the committee-level approval of the proposed measure.

His ouster was announced during the plenary session by Minority Leader and 4Ps Party-list Rep. Marcelino “Nonoy” Libanan.

Libanan named Deputy Minority Leader and Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima as Erice’s replacement for the senior post. No one objected to the motion during plenary.

