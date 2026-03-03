Detox docs

Candles are not only used for lighting and in ceremonies, but also as scents and decor. In China, an innovative influencer sold wishing candles.

Li Zhuofan, who had more than 600,000 followers in mainland China, decorated her candles with crystals and dried flowers, infused them with essential oils, and marketed them as having different powers — from boosting careers and wealth to helping an ex return, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Li priced her candles at 2,888 yuan ($420), with a “triple luck” version costing up to 7,888 yuan ($1,147).

One buyer, who paid 5,888 yuan for a candle that was supposed to bring more customers to his shop, reported Li to the police after the promise failed to materialize.

According to SCMP, Li was arrested for allegedly defrauding customers by selling 50-million-yuan worth of wishing candles and related psychic courses.

Meanwhile, a group of “doctors” offering an unusual therapy was arrested in Shanghai after a video of their procedure was shown on a local TV channel and went viral on social media.

The person who recorded the video showed it to the authorities, triggering a police raid on the clinic and the arrest of the doctors who, it was found, had no license to practice.

The video showed the fake doctors inserting a long needle into a man’s arm before letting the blood flow out along the needle, forming a small bloody pool on the floor, SCMP reports.

The footage also showed the doctors without uniforms and masks while reassuring the male patient that the blood-letting would remove the “evil energy” from his body, according to SCMP.

Netizens were also shocked on seeing the fake docs randomly throwing blood-soaked cotton balls and gauze on the floor.

The blood-letting therapy was apparently a fraudulent version of the traditional Chinese medicine method that targets acupoints and uses needles to release minimal amounts of blood to detoxify the body and improve blood circulation.