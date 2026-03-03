Cordillera PNP Press Corps dissolves leadership amid rift with police

BAGUIO CITY — Citing what it described as a steady erosion of mutual respect and trust, the Cordillera PNP Press Corps has dissolved its current set of officers as its relationship with the Police Regional Office-Cordillera (PRO-Cor) deteriorates.

In a formal statement, the press corps said the rift began with the absence of the regional director during the induction of its officers. Since then, the group claimed it has been consistently excluded from official engagements, ceremonies and press briefings, which it described as a clear signal of disregard for the role of the media in the region.

The press corps also cited the lack of formal invitations to cover key police activities. The exclusion, it said, has forced journalists to rely on their own initiative and independent sources to gather information for the public. The group expressed frustration over being sidelined from events it previously covered as part of a routine and professional partnership.

A major point of contention raised in the statement was an alleged lack of transparency from the regional command. While the police have actively disseminated favorable reports on declining crime rates, the press corps claimed there was little openness regarding serious incidents. It said critical developments were often uncovered independently without official clarification or access.

The organization pointed to a press conference held at Camp Dangwa on 20 February 2026 as a turning point, noting that none of its members was invited. The deliberate exclusion, it said, undermined the principles of transparency and accountability that the police institution is expected to uphold.

“We now ask plainly: Is the Cordillera PNP Press Corps no longer considered a legitimate partner in public information? Have we done anything to deserve this deliberate and sustained exclusion?” the media group asked.

The dissolution of the leadership was presented as a statement of principle rather than an act of weakness. The group said it could no longer maintain the appearance of a partnership that it believes no longer exists under the current leadership. It expressed hope that future officials would recognize the importance of an independent media in strengthening public trust and upholding democratic values.