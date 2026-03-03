483 Iloilo Barangays receive incentives for being Dengue-free

ILOILO CITY — The provincial government of Iloilo has recognized 483 barangays for maintaining a dengue-free status from 1 January to 15 October 2025, awarding each PHP5,000 in incentives, totaling PHP2.5 million in rewards.

Dr. Maria Socorro Quiñon, chief of the Iloilo Provincial Health Office, said the initiative is mandated under Executive Order No. 162, series of 2025 and is aimed at strengthening barangay-level dengue prevention programs.

“The funds will support vector control campaigns, health education, and capacity-building activities to ensure communities remain safe from dengue,” Quiñon said. “These awards are based on official data from the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit.”

Barangays near Iloilo City received their awards during a ceremony on Monday, while the rest can claim their incentives at the Provincial Treasury.

Among the top beneficiaries were:

Miagao – 74 barangays

Tubungan – 32

Alimodian – 28

Leon – 27

Sta. Barbara – 23

Dueñas, Igbaras, San Joaquin – 21 each

Tigbauan, Lambunao – 18 each

Passi City – 17

Cabatuan – 15

Lemery, New Lucena – 12 each

Other municipalities with dengue-free barangays include San Enrique, Maasin, Dingle, Pototan, Calinog, Guimbal, Ajuy, Janiuay, San Dionisio, Batad, Anilao, Sara, San Miguel, Bingawan, Badiangan, Carles, Zarraga, Balasan, Concepcion, Mina, Barotac Viejo, Dumangas, Estancia, Leganes, Pavia, and Oton.

Quiñon emphasized that sustaining dengue-free status requires continuous vigilance and active community participation. “This recognition celebrates the hard work of barangay officials and residents. Dengue prevention is a shared responsibility, and these incentives motivate everyone to stay proactive,” she said.

With these awards, Iloilo demonstrates that community effort and prevention truly pay off, keeping residents safe while promoting a healthier province.