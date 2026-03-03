119 Ilonggo OFWs in Middle East opt to stay despite tensions

ILOILO CITY — All 119 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Iloilo City currently being monitored in the Middle East have opted to remain in their host countries despite escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, city officials said.

Gabriel Felix Umadhay, head of the Public Employment Service Office Iloilo City, disclosed in a radio interview that while concerned OFWs have been actively sharing updates and videos of ongoing incidents in their group chat, none has formally requested repatriation.

“Basically, they are okay. No one has been injured, but emotionally, it is heavy for them,” Umadhay said, adding that local governments abroad have been issuing alerts and directing residents to proceed to bomb shelters when necessary.

Umadhay noted that, based on the latest monitoring, no Ilonggo OFWs from the city have lost their jobs due to the conflict.

He assured that should any worker decide to return home, the city government is ready to coordinate with the Department of Migrant Workers and concerned Philippine embassies to facilitate their safe extraction from affected areas.

The Iloilo City government has also prepared assistance under its Aid to Individuals in Crisis Situation program. Returning OFWs may avail themselves of financial aid and livelihood support packages ranging from P10,000 to P30,000, depending on their needs.

At the provincial level, the Public Employment Service Office Iloilo Province continues to closely monitor Ilonggo OFWs across Middle Eastern countries amid tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Provincial PESO head Cynthia Dario said Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. activated “Operation Bulig Ilonggo” as early as 28 February to intensify monitoring efforts and ensure emergency assistance can be deployed if needed.

So far, 128 Ilonggo OFWs across various Middle Eastern countries have been profiled through coordination with OFW presidents, PESO coordinators and local PESO managers. Authorities are also working closely with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Migrant Workers for continuous monitoring and support.

Governor Defensor urged Ilonggo migrant workers to remain calm, stay alert and follow official embassy advisories to safeguard their security.

As tensions persist, both city and provincial governments reiterated their readiness to assist any Ilonggo OFW who may choose to return home. No injuries or fatalities involving Ilonggo workers have been reported as of this time.