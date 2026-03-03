1 dead, 4 injured in Pililla, Rizal helicopter crash

One person died, and four others were injured when a civilian helicopter crashed at Upper Barak, Barangay Quisao, Pililla Town, Rizal, on Tuesday morning.

According to Mayor John Masinsin, the helicopter crashed in the area around 7:27 a.m., with rescue teams arriving at the site around 7:40 a.m.

He added that initial reports showed the five passengers included two foreign nationals. The crash left one passenger dead, two critically injured, and two with minor injuries who are in stable condition.

He said that the critically injured passengers were already transported to the Rizal Provincial Hospital in Morong, while one of the injured passengers is awaiting transport.

The Pilillan chief of police, emergency responders, and barangay officials are currently on site.