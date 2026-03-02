PNP eyes 700 motorcycles for tourist protection

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy 700 new motorcycle units to major tourist destinations in the coming months to enhance security for foreign visitors, according to PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Monday.

During a press briefing at Camp Crame, the PNP chief said the distribution of the motorcycles in March is intended to “beef up the mobility capability” of police units.

Nartatez cited that the PNP is currently reviewing how to improve the creation of tourist police units to ensure the new equipment is utilized properly.

The deployment is mandated by the Tourism Act of 2009, which requires the PNP to establish security forces and assistance desks in high-traffic tourist areas.

Under the law, the Department of Tourism (DoT) also coordinates with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to train officers in cultural sensitivity, languages, and relevant legal frameworks.

Also, Nartatez defended the PNP Highway Patrol Group against recent criticism regarding the use of motorcycle escorts for high-ranking officials in Metro Manila.

The comments follow a Senate hearing last Wednesday where Senator JV Ejercito, chairperson of the public order committee, questioned the HPG for providing escorts to an estimated 20 to 30 VIPs during rush hour.

Ejercito urged the HPG to stop contributing to the capital’s worsening traffic, arguing that these convoys frequently disrupt the flow of vehicles to clear paths for politicians.

Nartatez dismissed the criticism, stating that top leaders including the president, vice president, chief justice, and the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives require such security.

“The point is, when we need motorcycle escorts, then we provide them,” Nartatez told reporters.

He added that the PNP and HPG coordinate with the Department of Transportation, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and local traffic enforcers regarding convoy movements.

Nartatez stressed that there are existing rules and procedures governing the use of sirens, blinkers and the placement of security vehicles.