Melania Trump chairs UN Security Council amid Iran war

U.S. first lady Melania Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on the "Take It Down Act" in the Mike Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol on March 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. The "Take It Down Act" expands protections for victims of non-consensual sharing of sexual images, covering AI-generated content including deepfake pornography.
First Lady Melania Trump chaired a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday as the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran raged, marking the first time a first lady has presided over the council.

Opening the session as the United States assumed the rotating presidency for March, she focused on children caught in conflict and later honored U.S. service members killed in the war.

"To the families who have lost their heroes who sacrifice their lives for freedom, their bravery and dedication will always be remembered," she said.

Ahead of the meeting, Iran's ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani criticized Washington, saying "it is deeply shameful and hypocritical that on the very first day of its presidency of the Security Council, the United States convened a high-level meeting on protecting children."

Trump closed the two-hour session by telling delegates, "I wish you all strength and resolve to succeed in preserving peace and security throughout the world."

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it was the first time a first lady had presided over a Security Council meeting, as political and financial tensions persist between Washington and the United Nations.

