FL exalts Filipino artists as world-class

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos paid tribute to the brilliance of Filipino artists when she graced the 18th Ani ng Dangal Awards of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila last Friday.

In the celebration in the MET Ballroom that glowed with national pride, the First Lady lauded the artists who have carried the Filipino spirit onto the global stage.

“At the Ani ng Dangal Awards, we celebrated our talented artists who gave the world their best! Through music, film, architecture, dance, literature, visual arts, and design, every international recognition that these artists received made us prouder to be Filipino,” Mrs. Marcos wrote on Facebook.

Ani ng Dangal, literally “Harvest of Honors,” recognizes Filipino artists whose excellence across the seven arts has earned distinction beyond Philippine shores, affirming that Filipino creatives do not merely participate on the world stage, they command it.

Gift to the world

“Congratulations to all the Ani ng Dangal honorees. Thank you for sharing your gifts to the world and for reminding us how beautiful it is to be Filipino,” the First Lady posted.

Aside from Mrs. Marcos, NCCA Chairperson and Executive Director Eric Zerrudo and Commissioner for the Arts Lordinio Vergara spearheaded the bestowing of the commendations.

Among the honorees was acclaimed actress Judy Ann Santos, fresh from her triumph as Best Actress at the 45th Fantasporto International Film Festival.

Nationally revered filmmaker and actress Laurice Guillen also graced the ceremony and, speaking on behalf of the awardees, delivered an acceptance address steeped in reflection.

Guillen underscored the shared responsibility of artists to safeguard dignity, pursue truth, and uphold excellence, not only as creative ideals but as enduring obligations to the nation they represent.

Originally, 32 awardees were recognized for the 18th Ani ng Dangal. But the NCCA also conferred the honor on architect William Ti, recipient of the World Architecture Festival 2021 Masterplan category, who was set to receive an award during the 17th Ani ng Dangal.

HIs inclusion brought the year’s total number of honorees to 33, completing a harvest of honor that affirmed the enduring Filipino artistry worldwide.