Easy come…

The owner of a cargo-handling equipment manufacturer in China continues to be very generous to his employees.

Henan Kuangshan Crane Company boss Cui Peijun holds a yearly gala for his 8,000 employees from all over the country and last 13 February’s celebration featured 800 banquet tables.

Each table was covered in cash representing 175-million yuan of the company’s profit last year that he wanted to share with all the workers. Employees were allowed to take home armfuls of cash if they were able to correctly count it, Metro reported, citing the South China Morning Post.

A video of the game posted on X went viral.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old British woman became the first quadrillionaire after she ordered a matcha latte from a cafe in Nottingham.

When Sophie Downing paid 5.45 pounds for the coffee using her gift card, the 200 Degrees barista gave her a receipt that showed her balance was 63,011,900,191,687,378.60 British pounds.

The figures, however, were actually her gift card number that was entered into the wrong part of the bill, Metro reports.

The short-lived quadrillionaire enjoyed her status but only on paper. If she had that amount in real money, Downing said she would have preferred to use it for buying groceries and not just coffee.