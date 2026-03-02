Eala eyes $1.1-M purse

Alex Eala hasn’t played in the BNP Paribas Open and yet a huge payout already awaits her at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.

The 20-year-old Eala stands to receive a whopping $36,110 or roughly P2 million for reaching the Round of 64.

Thanks to her No. 31 rank in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Eala has the privilege of being given a bye in this prestigious WTA 1000 tournament also known as the “fifth Grand Slam.”

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna also secured 35 ranking points by just appearing in the BNP Paribas Open which starts on 7 March.

Eala will be entering to Indian Wells fully recharged as she is currently on a two-week break after playing non-stop since January in the Auckland Open in New Zealand.

However, Eala already started warming up for the first part of the “Sunshine Double” as she practiced with world No. 53 and 2025 Wimbledon Championships quarterfinalist Laura Siegemund of Germany.

Eala previously said she has been doing her best to condition herself as she consistently battled in top tournaments against the best players in the world.

“I can reassess my physical state, trying to build up on more injury prevention and things like that, and I think that will reflect also in a game. I think that’s one of the things that can bridge the gap between myself and, you know, those top 5 players,” Eala said.

She has a chance to make history in Indian Wells and win her first WTA 1000 tournament.

A cash of $1,151,380 or P66 million will go to the Indian Wells champion.