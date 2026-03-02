DSWD warns vs ATM scams targeting seniors

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) issued a warning Monday against fraudulent claims regarding ATM card distributions and illegal deductions from cash gifts intended for senior citizens.

This comes as the agency is supporting a series of clarifications from the National Commission of Senior Citizens, which stated it does not issue bank or ATM cards to the elderly for claiming pensions or assistance.

The warning follows a viral online video falsely claiming that indigent seniors nationwide would receive ATM cards to access their benefits.

The commission clarified that while a bank transfer system is available in some regions, it is only an optional method for receiving cash gifts under the Expanded Centenarian Act.

Under the law, qualified seniors receive P10,000 at milestone ages 80, 85, 90 and 95, and P100,000 upon reaching age 100.

Authorities stressed that these cash gifts must be received in full and any attempt to deduct fees or request payment in exchange for the benefits is illegal and punishable by law.

“The DSWD is one with the NCSC in warning the public,” said DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao. “It is important that information on benefits for seniors is clear. Many of them depend on these programs for their needs, and we must not let them be deceived by false news or baseless collections.”

Dumlao added that protecting indigent senior citizens from financial exploitation is a core part of the department’s mandate to safeguard vulnerable sectors.

She also encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity or misinformation to the DSWD or the NCSC for immediate action.