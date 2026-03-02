Brittannika sizzles early

DAVAO CITY — Brittannika Golf Club, the 18-hole layout from Tupi, South Cotabato, surged into the lead in the Founders Division at the start of the 77th Philippine Airlines Interclub in Davao City on Monday, shaking up the early form chart.

Rainier Tagwalan set the tone with 36 points as Brittannika carved out an early eight-point advantage. The unassuming 19-year-old fired the day’s best round, mixing four birdies with four bogeys in a steady, composed performance.

Rex Zaragoza provided a strong backup with 35 points. After stumbling with three bogeys in his first four holes and making the turn at 4-over, Zaragoza stormed home with four birdies against a lone bogey to spark Brittannika’s charge.

Louie John Perez and Brylle Tagwalan chipped in 31 and 29 points, respectively, lifting the team to an impressive opening total of 131 points.

Home to top juniors Brittany Tamayo and Jared Saban, Brittannika proved it can contend at every level, riding inspired performances from its young standouts.

Riviera Golf trailed with 123 points, led by Takuya Kawamura’s 35 and Erik Escalona’s 34. Ernie Pagunsan and Hyongkwan Han added 28 and 26, respectively.

Just one point behind Riviera was Forest Hills with 122, drawing 33 from Jose Carlos Taruc and 31 from Ronnie Littaua. Tagaytay Midlands IMG was fourth with 121, followed by Cebu Country Club at 119.

Meanwhile at Apo Golf and Country Club, Negros International grabbed a three-point edge over Zamboanga. Chris Mamaril and Manuel Ortiz delivered 31 and 30 points for Negros International, while Diorenz Tubil paced Zamboanga with 31.