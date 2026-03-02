15 new e-jeepneys hit Manila roads

The Pandacan Transport Service Multi-Purpose Cooperative deployed 15 modern public utility jeepneys Monday, bringing its total fleet to 105 vehicles operating across the capital. The new units were showcased during the city’s first flag-raising ceremony of March, led by Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso. The mayor praised the cooperative’s initiative, noting that the expansion supports the city’s shift toward more efficient public transit.

Domagoso specifically commended the cooperative for its labor practices, highlighting that drivers receive regular salaries, monthly incentives, and overtime compensation. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board also threw its support behind the expansion. LTFRB Regional Director Atty. Zona Russet Tamayo, who attended the event, thanked the Pandacan-based group for its alignment with the Public Transport Modernization Program.