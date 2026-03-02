SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
METRO

15 new e-jeepneys hit Manila roads

Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso shaking hands with Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board NCR Regional Director Atty. Zona Russet Tamayo during the unveiling of 15 new modern jeepneys this Monday.
Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso shaking hands with Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board NCR Regional Director Atty. Zona Russet Tamayo during the unveiling of 15 new modern jeepneys this Monday.LTFRB
Published on

The Pandacan Transport Service Multi-Purpose Cooperative deployed 15 modern public utility jeepneys Monday, bringing its total fleet to 105 vehicles operating across the capital. The new units were showcased during the city’s first flag-raising ceremony of March, led by Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso. The mayor praised the cooperative’s initiative, noting that the expansion supports the city’s shift toward more efficient public transit.

Domagoso specifically commended the cooperative for its labor practices, highlighting that drivers receive regular salaries, monthly incentives, and overtime compensation. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board also threw its support behind the expansion. LTFRB Regional Director Atty. Zona Russet Tamayo, who attended the event, thanked the Pandacan-based group for its alignment with the Public Transport Modernization Program.

modern jeepneys
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno
Pandacan Transport Service Multi-Purpose Cooperative

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph