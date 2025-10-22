Speaker Dy discloses over P74-M SALN

House Speaker Bojie Dy joined his colleagues in Congress on Wednesday in releasing their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), disclosing a net worth of P74.019 million.

The move was part of the effort to regain public trust in Congress, which is under intense scrutiny over allegations of massive corruption involving the Marcos administration's botched multi-billion-peso flood control projects.

Dy also ordered the reconstituted SALN Review and Compliance Committee tasked with reviewing and ensuring the compliance of all House members, including top officials and employees, with the filing of SALN.

Deputy Speaker Ferdinand Hernandez will chair the panel with Iloilo Rep. Lorenz Defensor and Marikina Rep. Miro Quimbo as vice chairpersons.

The Speaker has ordered the committee to continue to carry out its duties pursuant to a 2016 House memorandum and guidelines governing the filing, review, disclosure, and access to the SALN filing. The directive takes effect immediately.

“In previous years, our SALN was open for the public to see. If necessary, of course, we lead by example,” Dy said.

The reconstitution of the SALN panel follows Ombudsman Boying Remulla’s pronouncement to issue a new memorandum reopening public access to SALNs, which was restricted by his predecessor, retired Samuel Martires.

The Speaker earlier vowed that the House would comply in an effort to ensure transparency and accountability amid public distrust of Congress. Most House members, he claimed, are willing to release their SALNs publicly.

Based on his SALN, Dy has total assets of P121.14 million, while his liabilities totaled P47.12 million, including an agricultural loan worth more than P7 million.

The Speaker also declared 16 real properties worth P32.53 million: four were inherited, while 12 were purchased, with the highest one—a residential—acquired at P19 million in 2009.

As for personal properties, Dy listed five cars, including a Toyota Alphard Van and a Toyota LC 76 series, worth P3.6 million and P2.8 million, respectively. His cash assets, meanwhile, were pegged at P25.2 million.

RA 6713 also obliges public officials and employees to file their SALN 30 days after assuming office; on or before 30 April annually; and within 30 days after separation from service.

They are required to declare in their SALN the cost of acquiring their real and personal properties, other assets (cash and investments), liabilities, and all business interests and financial connections.

The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (RA 6713) mandates public access to the SALN of all public officials and employees, including the President and Vice President. It shall be filed with the Ombudsman 30 days after assuming office, on or before 30 April annually, and within 30 days after separation from service.

The law also prohibits public officials from receiving gifts, engaging in transactions that create conflicts of interest, and restricts them from living lavishly but modestly.

Opposition lawmakers, such as the Makabayan bloc, Akbayan solons, and Senator Risa Hontiveros, led the filing of SALN earlier this month.