Security Bank Capital marks 30 years of impact-driven finance

As it celebrates its 30th anniversary, Security Bank Capital, the investment banking arm of Security Bank Corporation, reaffirmed its commitment to advancing sustainable and inclusive finance in support of the Philippines’ long-term economic growth.

Since its establishment in 1995, Security Bank Capital has arranged over P1 trillion in funding for transformative projects across infrastructure, energy, real estate, healthcare, and manufacturing—helping drive modernization and economic expansion nationwide.

“Our journey over the past 30 years has been defined by purpose-driven finance,” said Virgilio Chua, President and CEO of Security Bank Capital. “We believe capital should not only generate returns—it should generate impact. Whether it’s powering homes with clean energy, building roads that connect communities, or supporting inclusive healthcare, our mission is to help industries grow responsibly and sustainably.”

Recognized Leadership in Sustainable Finance

Security Bank Capital’s leadership in sustainable finance has earned global recognition. In 2025, it was named Philippines’ Best Investment Bank for Financing by Euromoney, Best Investment Bank in the Philippines by Alpha Southeast Asia, and received a Highly Commended citation from FinanceAsia. These honors add to previous accolades from The Asset, Asian Banking & Finance, and ESG Business.

Between 2022 and 2024, the firm arranged more than P1.7 trillion in bond issuances supporting projects in renewable energy, infrastructure, real estate, and government development programs. It also closed approximately P362 billion in private and project finance transactions.

Among its landmark transactions was a P150-billion project finance loan for what is described as the world’s largest integrated solar and battery energy storage facility, supporting the country’s renewable energy targets of 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040 under the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Renewable Energy Roadmap. The firm also structured a P100-billion syndicated loan for a major mass rail transit project in Northern Metro Manila and introduced the Philippines’ first sustainability-linked bonds, which tie financing to measurable environmental outcomes.

Financing the Future

Chua confirmed that the company is preparing for the initial public offering (IPO) of Maynilad Water Services Inc., scheduled for November 7, 2025. The P45.8-billion IPO is expected to be the largest public listing in the country this year, with Security Bank Capital serving as one of the domestic co-lead underwriters. He noted that the IPO will be priced at P15 per share, a 25% reduction from the initial P20 per share offer, citing strong oversubscription — particularly from foreign investors.

“As we look to the future, our focus remains clear: to be the preferred partner for sustainable finance in the Philippines,” Chua said. “We’re investing in people, platforms, and partnerships that will help industries thrive while advancing our nation’s sustainability and development goals. Our legacy is not just in the deals we’ve closed — it is in the lives we’ve helped uplift and the future we’re helping to build.”

Chua added that Security Bank Capital’s 30th anniversary is not merely a milestone but “a reaffirmation of its mission to lead with integrity, impact, and purpose for decades to come.”