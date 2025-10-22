SC to investigate DPWH deal on justice halls

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said the Supreme Court is currently reviewing contracts for the construction of halls of justice through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) after learning that these were awarded to firms on the list of flood control project contractors divulged by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We are also surveying because there were projects that were included in the budget for some of our halls of justice, which were outside the judiciary’s budget,” Leonen said.

He noted, however, that most of the projects had already been built.

“But in order to make sure that we were not shortchanged, we are doing our own due diligence,” he said.

Probe DPWH fire

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the fire that broke out at the DPWH office in Quezon City on Wednesday.

In a statement, Assistant Ombudsman Jose Dominic Clavano said Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla ordered a probe to determine if the fire was intentional or accidental.

The DPWH has been at the center of controversy after some of its officials and personnel were charged before the Ombudsman in connection with the multibillion-peso ghost and substandard flood control projects across the country.

“The Ombudsman is aware of the fire incident at the DPWH office in Quezon City,” Clavano said.

“The Ombudsman has directed the immediate coordination with the NBI and the Bureau of Fire Protection to determine the cause of the fire and to establish whether arson or any deliberate act was committed,” he added.