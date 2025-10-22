Ruru Madrid reacts to sister Rere’s relationship with Kai Sotto

Actor Ruru Madrid candidly admitted that he was caught off guard upon learning that his younger sister, Rere Madrid, is in a relationship with his basketball idol, Kai Sotto.

During their guesting on #FastTalkWithBoyAbunda, the Madrid siblings shared how Ruru discovered Rere’s relationship — and how the revelation left him both amused and impressed.

A fan turned brother-in-law

“Nagulat po [ako], dahil nga fan din ako ni Kai Sotto pagdating sa basketball. So noong nalaman ko na girlfriend niya ang utol ko, parang medyo na-weirduhan rin ako,” Ruru said with a laugh.

He added, “Pero at least, makikita ko siya sa personal. In fairness, mabuting tao po si Kai.”

The actor admitted that he had no idea Kai was courting his sister. “Na-surprise na lang po ako, sila na,” he said.

Rere explains: 'Busy si kuya!'

Rere explained that it was never their intention to hide the courtship.

“Noong time kasi na naging kami ni Kai, Tito Boy, sobrang busy ni kuya. Actually, noong nandito po si Kai, parang twice lang sila nagkita,” she shared.

Despite the surprise, Ruru said he had no objections to his sister’s relationship.

“Sa akin Tito Boy, okay lang. Before kasi sobrang higpit talaga ako kay Rere, actually kay Rara rin. Sobrang mahigpit akong kuya pagdating sa mga nanliligaw sa kanila.”

He then credited his girlfriend, Bianca Umali, for helping him become more understanding.

“Pero nang naging kami ni Bianca, pina-realize niya sa akin na ‘dapat hindi ka maging mahigpit sa mga kapatid mo,’” he added.

Shared faith, strong connection

Rere also shared that one of the things that brought her and Kai closer together is their shared faith.

“Sa mundo (showbiz) namin ni kuya, hindi ganoon karami ang kaanib sa Iglesia ni Cristo na possible na maka-connect namin,” she explained.

Their relationship, she said, is built on mutual respect, understanding, and shared values — something both families deeply appreciate.

Looking ahead

When asked about future plans, Rere smiled and said it’s still too early to make concrete commitments, though the topic has come up.

“Parang gusto na namin na kami na ang magkasama sa future,” she admitted.

As for Ruru, he said he has learned to embrace being a supportive kuya — proud, protective, but ultimately happy to see his sister in love.

From surprise to acceptance, the Madrids prove that even unexpected love stories can blossom into heartwarming family moments — especially when built on faith, respect, and love.