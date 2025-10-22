Review: ‘Near Death’

Fine acting

The atmosphere on screen — the old building that has seen better days, the cramped apartment, the creepy hallways, the dimness of the alleys, corners and roads, a church under construction — all of these add heaviness and a feeling that something bad or evil will happen to the characters in the movie.

Speaking of characters, Soliman Cruz and Lotlot de Leon, the way they make earth angels come alive for real, are two brightest examples of good actors. All De Leon does is stand in the room, sans any lines, just that expression and fear registered, Cruz’s his fatherly, protective presence and goodness radiate.

Then you have the heartfelt takes of Xyriel Manabat whose character is already tired of her sister’s “drama” and “guilt trips” and RK Bagatsing’s man cloak in mystery persona. One cannot grasp easily if he is a sincere friend or a deadly foe.

And of course, the center of the Near Death universe, Charlie Dizon, gives all the feels and vulnerability to the troubled Julia.

With Dizon, a stare becomes a shout without the volume, a flicker of a cigarette is a cry for help, never going over the top for a character who’d rather hear demons than count her blessings to see the light.

Near Death is that kind of cinema that allows you to ponder, lets you weigh what is artifice and what is genuine, allows you to do a showdown with the man or woman they see, and the man and woman you talk to in front of the mirror and most of the times snaps back at you, and makes you value what matters in this crazy planet we all live in.

Produced by Diamond Productions, CMB Films and RVS Studios, Near Death is showing on cinemas this 29 October.