Rare Philippine tarsiers spotted at Mt. Matutum in South Cotabato

Tarseeto? Is that you?

Two Philippine tarsiers were recently spotted at the Mt. Matutum Protected Landscape in Barangay Linan, Municipality of Tupi, South Cotabato, delighting conservationists and researchers alike.

The rare primates were seen during the Protected Area Management Office – Mount Matutum Protected Landscape (PAMO-MMPL) 2nd Semester 2025 Tarsier Habitat and Population Monitoring held on 14 and 15 October 2025.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Soccsksargen, the tarsiers were observed within the sanctuary during both nocturnal and diurnal monitoring sessions.

Tarsiers under study by UP biologists

The two tarsiers are part of an ongoing research project titled “Ecology and Behaviour of Philippine Tarsiers in the Mt. Matutum Protected Landscape Tarsier Sanctuary” by the Institute of Biology at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

The study, funded by the DENR Foreign-Assisted Special Projects Service (FASPS), aims to gather valuable data on the species’ ecology and behavioral patterns to strengthen conservation efforts.

Preserving a fragile ecosystem

The PAMO-MMPL’s regular monitoring seeks to document the population status, distribution, and habitat condition of the Philippine tarsier within the protected landscape.

This initiative is part of the office’s continuing mission to safeguard the country’s unique and vulnerable wildlife species through science-based monitoring and conservation strategies.

Through the collaboration of PAMO-MMPL, academic institutions, and partner agencies, the program plays a crucial role in the long-term preservation of Mt. Matutum’s biodiversity—reaffirming its importance as a safe haven for the Philippine tarsier and other endemic wildlife.