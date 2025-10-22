Rare dinner with the boys

For the first time in a while, the First Family found time to dine out together, taking a moment from their busy schedules.

“Nothing like ending the day with my favorite men,” First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos wrote in a social media post.

The Marcos family had dinner in a restaurant in Pasay City.

In the past weeks, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been busy directing government agencies responding to the recent calamities, the storms and earthquakes.

Mrs. Marcos flew to the United Kingdom and Italy to extend government assistance to Filipinos abroad.

Their eldest son, Sandro, was busy with the schedule of a lawmaker deliberating on the 2026 national budget in the House of Representatives.

Their two other sons, Simon and Vincent, were busy with their own jobs and their private lives.

Simple but heartfelt

The First Lady’s photo of their dinner posted on her social media pages has garnered 34,000 reactions, 4,000 comments, and more than 1,000 shares. Followers of Mrs. Marcos shared their heartfelt messages to the First Family.

“It’s nice to see how happy and simple your bonding is here,” a commenter said.

“Your family time is so wholesome! It lightens my heart,” said another.

“Simple moments but full of love, Liza. Your vibes are beautiful,” one user said.

“This is how a leader should be, not just at work, but also in the family, hands-on,” another commented.

The President and the First Lady have yet to have a “date night.” They were last seen together in public at the opening of the fourth phase of the Pasig River Urban Project, where Mr. Marcos praised Mrs. Marcos for inspiring him with her passion, drive, energy, and industry in revitalizing the Pasig River.