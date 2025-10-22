Port of Limay promotes health, cleanliness with workplace wellness drive

PORT OF LIMAY, Bataan — In line with its campaign to promote health and wellness in the workplace, the Port of Limay, led by District Collector Blesilda N. Balagtas, conducted a general cleaning program within its premises on Tuesday.

The cleanup activity was followed by a Zumba session spearheaded by Balagtas to promote both physical and mental well-being among employees.

With the theme “Building a Healthy Environment,” the initiative aimed to foster a clean, safe, and motivating workspace for personnel while strengthening camaraderie and teamwork within the organization.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance control over imported vehicle registration and combat smuggling.

BoC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno and LTO chief Vigor D. Mendoza II signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on Tuesday to improve transparency and strengthen coordinated enforcement efforts.

“This mutual cooperation with the LTO reinforces our shared goal of ensuring transparency, efficiency, and strict compliance with customs laws and other government regulations,” Nepomuceno said.

“By working together, we want to make sure that every vehicle import and registration process is handled with the highest standards of integrity,” he added.