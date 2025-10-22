Philippine mining both ‘blessing, responsibility’ – PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. highlighted Philippines’ mineral wealth and the responsibility laced with it in the Mining Philippines 2025: International Conference and Exhibition at The Grand Hyatt Manila, Wednesday morning.

“To be given this much potential is both a blessing and a responsibility,” the President said in his keynote speech.

He also emphasized how the nickel belts in Mindanao, the copper deposits in Cebu, and the gold harvests in Baguio transformed communities and ensured livelihood.

With the theme "From Policy to Progress: Driving Mining Through Innovation and Investment," the event was attended by leading experts, influential decision-makers, and prominent individuals from the mining sector in the event that will run until tomorrow, 23 October.

Now and the future

“We must power the future without endangering the earth that sustains us,” Marcos said.

“Today, mining goes beyond just extraction. Minerals are vital to electric vehicles, batteries, and new technologies that promote clean energy,” he continued.

Marcos also took pride that the Philippines is the first country in Asia to adopt the TORG Sustainable Mining Program, a worldwide standard for governance, social, and environmental requirements.

“Irresponsible mining has no place in our nation. We will strictly enforce the laws against practices that destroy forests, that poison rivers, that endanger lives,” he remarked and stated that mining should strengthen communities rather than burden them.

Additionally, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Raphael Lotilla said that the agency has been implementing climate and ecosystem-based perspectives in assessment of mining projects.

Lotilla also claimed that every change made to the environment has an impact on communities, biodiversity, and water.