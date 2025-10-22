PH1 outlook upbeat after sales surge

Megawide Construction Corp. expects its real estate unit PH1 World Developers, Inc. (PH1) to post stronger results in the coming quarters after the property firm more than doubled sales in the first nine months of the year.

“With demand surging and its developments setting new benchmarks in design, accessibility, and sustainability, PH1 is poised to exceed its 2024 performance by a wide margin and contribute more significantly to Megawide’s consolidated performance for this year,” the company said in a stock exchange report on Wednesday.

PH1 generated P3.38 billion in sales from January to September, up from P1.59 billion in the same period last year and already equivalent to 94 percent of its full-year 2024 sales.

Reservation sales reached nearly P3.34 billion despite market headwinds, driven by what the company described as product differentiation in a competitive mid-market segment.

“Our sales success is a reflection of how we approach development differently,” PH1 President Gigi Alcantara said.

“Location is critical, and all our projects are strategically placed for accessibility and convenience. But beyond that, PH1 brings an extra touch—a vision to deliver a true first-world living experience to Filipinos, championing the mission of our parent company.”

Sales were boosted by Lykke Kondo in Pasig and One Lancaster Park in Cavite. Lykke Kondo, launched only earlier this year, has already surpassed the P1-billion reservation mark, while One Lancaster Park has generated more than P2 billion in total sales since launch.

Nearly P1 billion of that came from reservations for its third tower, introduced in early 2025.

As of end-September, the company had booked revenues of around P10.16 billion and inventory worth over P20 billion from ongoing developments, excluding upcoming project launches.