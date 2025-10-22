Palace dismisses claims linking First Lady to Maynard Ngu as ‘hearsay’

Malacañang Palace has dismissed as “hearsay” the alleged connection between First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and businessman Maynard Ngu, following a letter of sentiment filed by a private citizen before the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) seeking to investigate the two figures.

According to Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro, the contents of the letter did not directly link the First Lady to any anomalous flood control projects, which remain the ICI’s main focus of investigation.

“We have read the letter of sentiment, including the attachments – the attachments themselves do not connect anything and do not present any evidence that would suggest that there are anomalous flood control projects that the First Lady was involved in,” she said.

The letter, filed by a private citizen named John Santander, alleged that Mrs. Marcos and Ngu have a “close relationship,” claiming that Ngu organized a 2022 fundraiser for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his presidential campaign. Santander further claimed that both attended each other’s events, including a gathering at a bar reportedly owned by Ngu, where Senator Chiz Escudero and his wife Heart Evangelista were also present.

Ngu was previously accused by former Department of Public Works and Highways Senior Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo of being the alleged “bagman” of Senator Escudero.

Santander’s claims challenged

Castro questioned the credibility of Santander’s allegations, emphasizing the need for personal knowledge or verified sources to substantiate such claims.

“Without personal knowledge, this would serve as hearsay evidence. If it is hearsay evidence, should it be given more focus and serious consideration? Is this just a fishing expedition to discredit the First Lady?” she said.

She noted, however, that it is up to the ICI to assess and investigate the contents of Santander’s letter.

First Lady ‘unbothered’

Castro said the First Lady has chosen not to pay attention to the allegations, confident that they hold no truth.

“The First Lady said she won't pay any attention to it because it's hearsay evidence. We know that the First Lady is also a lawyer,” she said.

She added that Mrs. Marcos made no mention of any connection with Ngu.

Maynard Ngu no longer envoy

Ngu, who was appointed in 2023 as Special Envoy to China for Trade, Investments, and Tourism, no longer holds the position, according to Castro.

“Hindi na po (He’s no longer [appointed]) as of August 2025,” she said, explaining that his term simply expired and he was not asked to resign.

Private citizens can submit evidence to ICI

Castro clarified that private citizens are allowed to submit information or evidence to the ICI, provided it is relevant to the commission’s ongoing probe.

“We can encourage them when they have complete evidence. If there is a point, vetted; but if this is just a way to have a fishing expedition so that the ICI can find a way to investigate baseless accusations – I don't think that is the mandate of the ICI because the mandate of the ICI is to go straight to anomalous flood control projects and infrastructure,” she said.

Castro stressed that the ICI should focus on legitimate issues and avoid distractions that could delay its investigation.