Over 1,000 Tarlaqueños benefit from First Lady Liza Marcos’ 'Lab for All'

More than 1,000 residents of Tarlac made productive use of their day on 21 October 2025, as they availed themselves of free medical services through First Lady Maria Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos’ Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot para sa Lahat (Lab for All) project.

According to the Provincial Government of Tarlac, the beneficiaries received free consultations, laboratory services, and medicines during the medical outreach held in La Paz, Tarlac.

A pilot initiative of the First Lady, the project was carried out in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and the Provincial Government of Tarlac.

“My husband said we must bring medical services to the people instead of waiting for them to come to our hospitals and healthcare centers. That is why I am here today to fulfill his promise. The Lab for All project hopes to provide free laboratory consultation and medicines to everyone in the Filipino community,” Araneta-Marcos said.

Tarlac is the third province to benefit from the project, following earlier missions in Batangas and Baguio City.

Local leaders express gratitude

Governor Christian Tell Yap lauded the program, describing it as a flagship health initiative of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

“Napaka-suwerte po natin at nagkaroon tayo ng ganitong okasyon na dadaluhan po ng ating panauhing pandangal, ang ating minamahal na First Lady — First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, isang Tarlaqueño rin, kaya tayo po ay sinusuportahan niya sa kaniyang napakagandang programa. Lubos po kaming nagpapasalamat. Mabuhay ang Tarlac! Mabuhay ang Bagong Pilipinas,” Yap said.

For her part, Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap expressed gratitude for the First Lady’s initiative and the province’s inclusion as a pilot area.

“Health is one of our biggest programs here in the province. Hence, we are most grateful for your visit and for holding this medical mission for Tarlaqueños,” Yap said.

Also present during the event were Vice Governor Estelita Aquino, Mayor Venus Jordan (the host mayor), provincial board members, Congressman Noel Rivera, local government officials, Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda, and other dignitaries from nearby provinces.

Comprehensive services offered

Aside from free medical consultations and medicines, beneficiaries also received family food packs from the DSWD, as well as additional services from partner agencies and groups such as TESDA’s “Kayang-Kaya Serbisyo Caravan,” Negosyo 3M (Mentorship, Money, Market), EGov App, Nanay First 1,000 Days Booth, and Go Negosyo.

Through these collaborative efforts, the Lab for All program continues to deliver its goal of bringing essential healthcare directly to communities, ensuring that no Filipino is left behind in accessing basic medical and social services.