Marcos congratulates Japan’s first female Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended his warm congratulations to Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, the first woman to assume the post.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae on her historic election as Japan’s first female Prime Minister,” he said. “Her assumption demonstrates Japan’s firm democratic advocacy, and reflects the country’s commitment to progress and representation,” he added.

Marcos expressed his eagerness to work closely with the Japanese leader to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially as the Philippines and Japan mark 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2026.

“I look forward to working with her in commemorating the 70th Anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026, and in deepening the Strengthened Strategic Partnership for the peace and prosperity of our peoples,” Marcos said.

Takaichi succeeded Ishiba Shigeru, who resigned in September.

The Philippines and Japan officially established diplomatic relations on 23 July 1956.