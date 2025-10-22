Local bets eyeing life-changing victory

Angelo Que, the most seasoned Filipino campaigner in the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus, hasn’t lost a step. His signature swagger and steely confidence could well ignite the country’s charge against a field stacked with global heavyweights.

“I’m feeling pretty confident,” the 46-year-old Que said.

“Locally, I’ve been finishing top three almost every time. And now that we’re on home soil, it’s time to show we can hang with the best.”

A three-time Asian Tour winner and now mentor to the country’s next wave, Que sees this week as more than just a tournament — it’s a proving ground.

“These guys are used to world-class fields. The course is long, the greens are firm, the fairways are soft — it’s a real test. But if you stick to your game, you can compete.”

While Miguel Tabuena remains the Philippines’ brightest hope, Que and a cast of hungry local talents, who faced the media on Wednesday, aren’t just here to make up the numbers. They know what this moment means — and they’re not letting it slip by.

One of those young talents is Aidric Chan, who already has two wins on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) and is pushing for a rare third before the year ends.

“Playing more Asian Tour events than expected has been exciting,” Chan said.

“Watching guys like Patrick Reed, who’s played 32 events this year, is eye-opening. It really shows the work ethic you need.”

Chan also touched on his friendly family rivalry with cousin Carl Corpus, who also qualified for this week.

“It’s more encouragement than rivalry,” he said.

“When I win, he’s inspired — and vice versa. We push each other.”

For Sean Ramos, who recently earned his Asian Tour card and finished tied 7th in Macau, it’s all starting to click.

“My ball striking has been a lot better, and mindset-wise, I’ve just been playing with a lot more freedom,” Ramos shared. “Before, it felt like I was reaching for the stars… but now it feels possible.”

He’ll be teeing it up against the likes of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen — all major champions making their first appearance in the country.

“I’m really proud to be competing against them and seeing where my game stacks up,” Ramos added. “It’s an honor.”

Que, a household name in Philippine golf and current leader of the local Order of Merit, brings experience and swagger to the event.

Then there’s Enrico Gallardo, who earned his spot in the field the hard way — by qualifying at the ADT Players Championship just last week.

“I got the last slot, and I’m just super grateful,” Gallardo said.

“This is a huge step forward, especially with Q-School coming up. I want to take this experience and run with it.”

When asked what kind of score it’ll take to win this week at Sta. Elena, Que didn’t hesitate.