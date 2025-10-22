Lawyers press Marcos to cancel Zaldy Co’s passport

The Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP) on Wednesday called on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to order the cancellation of the passport of fugitive former Congressman Zaldy Co, who is being linked to alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

“Mr. President, it’s your call,” the LCSP said in a statement sent to the Daily Tribune.

LCSP founder and head Atty. Ariel Inton argued that under Republic Act No. 11983 or the Philippine Passport Law, the cancellation of a passport does not necessarily require a court order.

He cited Section 4 of the law, which states:

“In the interest of national security, public safety, and public health, and in accordance with Sections 5 and 10 of this Act, the DFA Secretary, or any of the authorized consular officials may deny issuance of a passport or cancel a passport.”

“Dahil ang alleged involvement niya (Zaldy Co) sa ghost projects at ilan pang corruption issue is connected with the nation sovereignty, territorial integrity core values, and way of life are enhanced and protected alongside the welfare and well-being of the people and the government’s institution,” Inton pointed out.

He questioned why the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Co’s former colleagues continue to insist that only a court can revoke a passport, stressing that corruption at such a scale undermines public trust and threatens national interest.

“Tanong: ang malawakang pangdarambong ba sa kaban ng bayan ay hindi threat to national security? Nauunawaan natin na ang DFA Secretary ay hindi nauutusan. At baka sabihin din niya na huwag silang utusan bilang alter ego ng Pangulo. So, susunod siya kapag pinag-utos ito ng Pangulo. So it's the call of our President,” Inton said.

He further explained that the law provides a remedy should the DFA Secretary cancel Co’s passport.

“Meaning, appealable kung DFA Secretary ang magka-cancel ng kanyang (Co) passport. So let his defense team make such appeal. At least nandito na siya to answer the charges of corruption against him. Yan ang gusto ng taong bayan, na boss ng ating Pangulo at ng sino mang opisyal ng pamahalaan,” he added.