ICI to begin live streaming proceedings by next week 

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) announced that it will begin live-streaming its investigative proceedings on the massive P500-billion flood control scandal, starting next week.

ICI chairperson, former Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes Jr., during the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights’ organizational meeting to tackle Senate Bill No. 1215, which seeks to create an Independent People’s Commission (IPC) to probe anomalies in all government infrastructure projects.

“We are only 39 days old. For 21 of those days, we only had three lawyers…But we will try our best to be able to full-blast investigation of all this fraud,” he said.

“We don't have the facility, and we don't have the rules of procedure. But we will already shorten the procedure in spite of no rules allowing us. We will now go on a live stream next week. Once we get to be able to have the technical capability with us already. Again, I repeat, we will be doing live stream next week,” Reyes further told the senators.

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, chair of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, welcomed the decision.

"That is welcome news that the ICI will do live streaming of its proceedings. People would like to know the facts of these cases and would like to be updated as to the developments and progress of the investigation,” Pangilanan said.

He noted that live streaming of the proceedings will certainly help address the public’s concerns.

Last month, ICI Executive Director Brian Keith Hosaka announced that the commission’s hearings would not be livestreamed, citing the need to prevent “trial by publicity” and shield the proceedings from political interference.

Asked to comment, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro said the matter falls under the sole discretion of the ICI.

“That decision rests with the ICI. Whatever measures they choose to uphold the impartiality of the proceedings are entirely within their authority,” Castro said in Filipino.

The push for live streaming reflects widespread public frustration after revelations that over P500 billion in government funds may have been lost to corruption in the country’s infrastructure and flood control projects.