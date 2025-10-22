Gov't to revive idle mining assets

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is looking to unlock billions of pesos in untapped mining resources through new regulations that will revive idle mineral assets and accelerate industry development starting this year.

DENR Undersecretary for Integrated Science Carlos Primo David said the agency wants to expand the sector’s contribution to the economy.

“The DENR is looking at increasing mining’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product from .5 to about 2 percent,” David said at the Mining Philippines 2025 Conference and Exhibition at the Grand Hyatt Manila on Wednesday.

“The regulations are part of the overall strategy to unlock the natural resources of the country,” he added.

He said the policy package includes a draft Executive Order (EO) and Administrative Order.

“A draft EO on the critical minerals framework is like the little sister of the fiscal regime, which, as I see it, is to correct and clarify some of the regulations in the 1995 Mining Act,” he said.

As part of the reforms, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) will enforce the “Use it or Lose It Policy for Mining Tenements” to penalize inactive operations and open mineral-rich areas to new investors.

The government will also dispose of idle state-owned mineral assets to attract private sector development.

David said the bureau targets to “strengthen the protection of mining investments from unilateral adverse policy shifts,” including “retroactive amendments to local ordinances, zoning bans, restrictions on mining methods, or arbitrary changes in fiscal terms.”

Additionally, the DENR-MGB is also “looking at standardizing a transparent valuation methodology for FPIC negotiations while respecting indigenous agreements,” noting delays caused by unclear benefit-sharing rules.

To support long-term investments, the bureau is reviewing the 25-year limit on mineral processing permits “with the hope of extending” it. The regulatory overhaul also covers small-scale mining.

At present, the MGB is preparing a new registration system to formalize operations and improve traceability in gold production. David said groundwork has already started for the disposal of inactive mining assets.