DOJ submits missing sabungeros case for resolution

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has formally submitted for resolution the high-profile case involving the disappearance of several sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts), with gaming operator Charlie “Atong” Ang and dozens of others facing complaints filed by the Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP–CIDG).

DOJ spokesperson Assistant Prosecutor Rafael Martinez and Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Charlie Guhit confirmed on Tuesday that the preliminary investigation has been concluded and is now awaiting the panel’s final decision.

“As of this hour, this case is now submitted for resolution. The panel of prosecutors will assess the evidence and determine if it meets the quantum necessary to proceed to trial,” Martinez said, adding that the panel has received 51 counter-affidavits from respondents, with one more expected within the day.

Guhit said a total of 56 respondents filed their counter-affidavits, while a few failed to do so within the prescribed period. “The panel declared that the preliminary investigation is already submitted for resolution. That is after the complainants manifested that they are not filing a reply to the counter-affidavits of the respondents,” he explained.

He noted that while the DOJ has yet to set a timeline for the issuance of a resolution, the panel aims to conclude the review “as soon as possible within the period provided by the rules.”

Martinez added that the DOJ is applying a higher evidentiary standard under Department Circular No. 15, which requires prosecutors to establish prima facie evidence with “reasonable certainty of conviction” before recommending a case for trial.

“This is a higher quantum of evidence than probable cause,” Martinez said. “It ensures that stronger cases are filed, but it does not automatically imply guilt.”

He assured the public that the resolution would be “made in accordance with the law,” adding, “No one will be spared, and we will go where the evidence leads.”

On the request by Atong Ang’s camp to refer the case back to the CIDG for further investigation, Guhit said the matter was already addressed in the counter-affidavit and would be resolved by the panel.

“Technically speaking, this case is pending preliminary investigation, so the way forward is to resolve it. It’s either dismissal or for filing in court,” he explained, noting that only complainants — not respondents — can request a reinvestigation. “It would be absurd for the respondents to do that,” he added.

Guhit confirmed that several respondents submitted digital evidence, including USB drives containing videos, which will be reviewed. “We haven’t reviewed them yet, but rest assured that when we resolve the case, we will review everything,” he said.

Both prosecutors reiterated the DOJ’s impartiality. “The DOJ is always fair when it comes to investigations,” Guhit said. “We have never been known to issue resolutions unfair to either complainants or respondents.”

Martinez also shared updates from Operation Taal, a coordinated series of searches and forensic recoveries in Batangas and nearby provinces tied to the sabungeros case.

Between 10 July and 12 October 2025, authorities carried out 60 operations, 35 of which led to recoveries. A total of 981 bone fragments were found — 887 confirmed as human remains, including 264 bones recovered from a Batangas cemetery.

“There have been no new recoveries since 12 October,” Martinez said. “While operations are not conducted daily, they have not officially ended.”

DNA testing is still ongoing, with 33 reference samples collected from families of missing persons. “There are no results yet,” Martinez said. “But if the panel finds sufficient evidence even without DNA results, it may still proceed to trial. The DNA findings, when available, will only strengthen whatever evidence we already have.”

The DOJ continues to coordinate with forensic experts, including specialists from the University of the Philippines, to process skeletal remains and DNA samples.

Martinez explained that under Department Circular No. 20, the DOJ and law enforcement are pursuing a “phased evidence build-up” to ensure a watertight case. “There is no fixed deadline, but the public can be assured that the process is being done carefully and in full accordance with legal standards,” he said.

The disappearance of multiple sabungeros between 2021 and 2022 has drawn national attention, with investigations linking Ang and his associates to alleged game-fixing and illegal detention activities.

“With the case now submitted for resolution, the DOJ’s findings will determine whether formal charges will be filed in court or if further investigation will be required,” Martinez said. “For now, we let the evidence speak. The process may take time, but justice demands both diligence and certainty.”