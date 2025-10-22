CIDG arrests man for illegal forest product gathering in Nueva Ecija

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Nueva Ecija Provincial Field Unit (PFU) arrested a man for engaging in the illegal gathering of forest products in Barangay Sta. Barbara, San Antonio, Nueva Ecija, on 18 October 2025.

According to CIDG Nueva Ecija PFU chief Police Lt. Col. Neilmar T. Retana, the entrapment operation was conducted under Oplan Kalikasan in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–CENRO Cabanatuan City.

Retana said that authorities confiscated 52 pieces of assorted forestry lumber from the suspect, with an estimated market value of P50,000.

CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 chief Police Col. Grant A. Gollod commended the operatives for the successful arrest, emphasizing the agency’s continued dedication to environmental law enforcement.

He stated that CIDG RFU 3 “remains steadfast in enforcing environmental laws and ensuring that violators are held accountable in accordance with the law.”