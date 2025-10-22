Cebu Pacific boosts Clark hub with new flights to Naga, San Jose

Cebu Pacific aims to increase its capacity at Clark International Airport to 1.7 million seats by the end of the year as the airline prepares to launch direct flights to Naga and San Jose, Occidental Mindoro starting 26 October 26.

According to the airline, the launch of these new domestic routes will “bring Clark closer” to more regions, strengthening its position as Central Luzon’s premier gateway to key local and international destinations.

Cebu Pacific (CEB) will operate direct flights between Clark and Naga four times weekly — every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Meanwhile, three weekly flights between Clark and San Jose will begin on 28 October, operating every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The expansion will bring CEB’s total destinations from Clark to 16, comprising 12 domestic and four international routes — the widest network among carriers operating at the hub.

This will also boost CEB’s Clark hub capacity by 25 percent, from 1.4 million seats in 2024, and enable the airline to operate more than 11,000 flights in 2025, up from around 7,000 flights in 2024 — a 49 percent increase.

To encourage travel, Cebu Pacific is rolling out a special seat sale until October 31, allowing passengers to book flights to all domestic destinations for as low as ₱99 one-way base fare (exclusive of fees and surcharges) for trips until March 31, 2026.

“When booked in advance, passengers can even enjoy fares that are up to 33% lower when flying from Clark compared to Manila,” said CEB Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Candice Iyog.“With Cebu Pacific’s expanded network, increased capacity, and more affordable fares, Clark is fast becoming one of the most exciting jump-off points for air travel, giving passengers greater access to key domestic and international destinations. This growth strengthens Clark’s role as a vital tourism, economic, and transportation hub, creating more opportunities for communities in the region and beyond,” she added.

CEB currently operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.