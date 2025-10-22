Bataan enters PCCI Hall of Fame as Most Business-Friendly Province

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has hailed the Province of Bataan as the Most Business-Friendly during the 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo held at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, on 21 October 2025.

According to PCCI Bataan Inc., Bataan was conferred the Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit (LGU) Hall of Fame Award – Province Level by the PCCI in recognition of its consistent excellence in governance and economic development.

Governor Joet Garcia and Vice Governor Cris Garcia received the national recognition alongside officers of PCCI Bataan.

“This Hall of Fame Award stands as the highest distinction given by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) to local government units that have consistently demonstrated excellence in promoting good governance, ease of doing business, and inclusive economic growth,” PCCI Bataan said in a statement.

“Bataan’s elevation to the Hall of Fame reflects its sustained commitment to creating a business climate conducive to investment, innovation, and sustainable development.”

The award solidifies Bataan’s reputation as a model for proactive governance and public–private collaboration, positioning it as a top destination for investors and entrepreneurs. It also brings national prestige and new opportunities for local and international partnerships.

“This milestone is not just a celebration of the province’s success but a reaffirmation of its vision—to be the most liveable and business-friendly province in the Philippines,” the group added.

“Bataan’s triumph is proof that with visionary leadership, united governance, and an empowered business sector—progress is not only possible, it is unstoppable.”