Army confirms death of top NPA leader in Bulacan clash

The Philippine Army has confirmed the death of a high-ranking New People’s Army (NPA) official during an armed encounter in Sitio Balagbag, Barangay San Mateo, Norzagaray, Bulacan, on 17 October 2025.

According to the Army, members of the communist terrorist group (CTG) engaged in a firefight with combined troops from the 80th Infantry Battalion (2ID) and the 70th Infantry Battalion (7ID) after receiving reliable intelligence about the presence of armed men in the area.

The brief encounter resulted in the death of Jordan Mopon, alias “Boyong,” a notorious NPA leader allegedly involved in extortion and terror-related activities across CALABARZON.

Troops recovered an M14 rifle, eight jungle packs, three sacks of assorted food supplies, and subversive documents from the site. Pursuit operations are ongoing to locate Mopon’s fleeing companions.

The Jungle Fighter Division vowed to intensify security operations in the region to prevent further communist terrorist activity and ensure peace and development in affected communities.