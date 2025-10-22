15-man team fielded for Thailand Junior World

The National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) and the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) are fielding a 15-man contingent to the SINGHA Thailand Junior World Golf Championships 2025 from 30 October to 2 November at the historic Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, the oldest golf course in Thailand.

The team would be led by Shinichi Suzuki, Vito Sarines, Precious Zaragosa and Lisa Sarines.

Completing the squad are Nicole Ang, Chloe Ang, Geoffrey Tan, Enzo Cham, Seth Koa, Mico Ungco, Johnsel Espinosa, Marquella Dy, Brianna Macasaet, Stephanie Gan and Kami del Mundo.

This international junior event welcomes top young golfers from around the world, with competition across four age divisions: Class A (15–18 years), Class B (13–14 years), Class C (11–12 years), and Class D (10 & under).

Classes A and B will play 72 holes, while Classes C and D will compete over 54 holes in a stroke play format. Both individual and team competitions will be contested, with each national team comprising two players per gender.

Awards will be given to the top 3 teams and best individual performers in each class, including daily medals and overall champions. Players may only receive the overall prize if they win multiple categories.