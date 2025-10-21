UN hails DOJ as Southeast Asia model for legal aid access

The Department of Justice (DOJ), through its DOJ Action Center (DOJAC), has been recognized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as one of Southeast Asia’s leading examples of national initiatives advancing equal access to legal aid.

The recognition was given during the UNODC Regional Workshop on Enhancing Equal Access to Legal Aid in Criminal Justice Systems in Southeast Asia, held from 20 to 22 October 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand. The workshop brought together justice leaders, prosecutors, and legal aid providers across the region to exchange best practices on improving justice delivery and inclusivity.

Representing the Philippines, DOJ Undersecretary Margarita N. Gutierrez, who heads the DOJ Action Center, highlighted the country’s efforts to deliver accessible and responsive legal aid, particularly to marginalized communities.

“At its core, DOJAC serves as the bridge between the law and the people. It was established with a simple yet powerful mission: to ensure that no Filipino is deprived of justice simply because they cannot afford it or do not know where to turn,” Gutierrez said.

She showcased DOJAC’s flagship programs, including the Katarungan Caravan, which brings free legal assistance and government services to far-flung areas, and the Justice in Action Lecture Series, which educates students, local officials, and communities about their legal rights.

DOJAC is also a key implementing partner of the Supreme Court’s Unified Legal Aid Service (ULAS) — a framework mandating lawyers to render 60 hours of pro bono work annually. It is one of only three accredited institutions under ULAS, ensuring that underserved Filipinos benefit directly from volunteer legal services.

UNODC cited the Philippines for its “in-depth knowledge and practical experience in organizing and delivering legal aid services within the criminal justice context.” The organization also recognized DOJAC’s community-based model as a best practice for ASEAN member states.

Under Gutierrez’s leadership, DOJAC has evolved into a multi-sectoral platform linking the Department of Justice, Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), local government units, and law schools to provide inclusive legal assistance.

“Access to justice begins not in courtrooms but in communities,” Gutierrez said. “Our vision is a justice system that listens, responds, and empowers.”

She added that the DOJ’s success in expanding legal aid lies in collaboration among government, the legal community, and civil society.

“Access to justice must not be aspirational—it must be operational. The DOJ Action Center’s work shows that when the government works hand in hand with people, justice becomes truly for all,” she concluded.