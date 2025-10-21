Tugade: Expressway travel for Pinoys now a breeze

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), which oversees all tollway operators, on Tuesday hailed the launch of the unified RFID, describing it as the result of eight years of testing and coordination.

“Our objective here is to make the journey of our motorists faster, more comfortable, and more convenient,” TRB executive director Atty. Jose Arturo “Jay Art” Tugade told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Motorists often face delays at toll plazas due to insufficient RFID funds or mismatched accounts.

Under the old system, drivers heading north from Manila used Easytrip for NLEX and SCTEX (both managed by MPTC) but had to switch to Autosweep for SMC-operated expressways like TPLEX.

The same confusion applied to southbound routes, where MPTC’s Cavitex and Coastal Road required a different tag from SMC’s SLEX, Skyway and NAIA Expressway.

With the unified platform, motorists will only need one account to access all tollways nationwide.

Tugade said motorists can begin enrolling in the One RFID program starting 21 October, choosing either Autosweep or Easytrip as their provider.

“After they go online [or] to the office of the RFID provider they have chosen, what they will do is remove the sticker they did not choose, and then the [RFID] sticker they have chosen will be evaluated. If their sticker is no longer readable or has some wear and tear, our operator will replace the RFID sticker free of charge, at no cost to motorists,” he said.

New RFID tags

The TRB said new RFID tags will now be installed behind the windshield for better readability.

“The previous RFID stickers that were attached to the headlamps were a bit unreadable by the cameras and in the heat and rain, they got cooked and stopped working,” Tugade said.

He advised motorists to ensure the tag is placed on a clear section of the windshield, noting that heavily tinted glass may obstruct scanners.

“Sometimes, our only requirement is to place it inside the windshield, [but] if the tint is too dark, some readers have difficulty reading the RFID sticker. That’s why it takes a while; on occasion, the barrier doesn’t lift,” Tugade said.

“As much as possible, [there should be] no obstruction for the camera to read the RFID sticker properly,” he added.

Tugade said the TRB is already studying barrierless toll collection through a multi-lane free flow program, which will remove physical toll booths altogether.