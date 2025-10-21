Trillanes files plunder case vs. Duterte, Go over P7B projects

Former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV filed a plunder complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, against former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

The case stemmed from allegations that both Duterte and Go abused their positions to channel nearly P7 billion worth of government infrastructure projects to CLTG Builders, owned by Go’s father, and Alfrego Builders, owned by his brother.

According to Trillanes, the questionable transactions trace back to Duterte’s term as Davao City mayor in 2008 and continued until Go became a senator. The former lawmaker said nearly 200 contracts were awarded to the two firms.

“This is almost 200 contracts. From the city hall of Davao, up until they became president,” Trillanes said in Filipino.

Trillanes added that, based on records from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), CLTG Builders had joint ventures with St. Gerrard Construction, owned by the Discaya family, amounting to more than ₱816 million.

“That’s why what Bong Go is saying—that he doesn’t know the Discayas—is questionable, because his father and sibling have a joint venture with them,” Trillanes said.

In total, Trillanes said CLTG and Alfrego Builders cornered approximately P6.95 billion in government infrastructure projects.

He also implicated former President Duterte due to his long-standing relationship with Go.

“What happened here is, when Duterte was still a Mayor, Bong Go was his executive assistant. Maybe they are thinking that Bong Go’s father and brother are not known at that time. Eventually, when he became a president, we saw Bong Go,” Trillanes explained.

“So the one who’s approving and signing is Duterte, but at his back is Bong Go,” he added.

Citing the Supreme Court’s instruction that every plunder case must identify a “main plunderer,” Trillanes named Bong Go as the central figure.

“Bong Go, because he is the central figure to his father and brother and his relationship with Duterte,” Trillanes said.