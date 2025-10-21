Trafficking attempt via 'Talon Modus' foiled

A 31-year-old woman was stopped from leaving the country after immigration officers uncovered an attempt to traffic her through the so-called “Talon Modus,” the Bureau of Immigration reported on Tuesday.

The passenger was intercepted on 15 October after presenting a fake ticket and itinerary for a supposed self-funded trip to Hong Kong.

During questioning, the victim confessed she had been recruited to work as a customer service representative in Thailand with a monthly salary of P50,000.

According to BI Commissioner Joel Viado, the “Talon Modus” involves sending victims to a tourist destination as cover before rerouting them to their actual destination using fake travel routes.

Authorities believe the woman was being sent to work as a “catfisher” in a scam hub abroad.

The woman was turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for necessary assistance, while authorities’ efforts continue to identify her recruiters.