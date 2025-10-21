The evolution of Miss Earth: 25 years of beauty for a cause

As the Miss Earth pageant celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Philippines stands proud as the home of one of the world’s most meaningful beauty competitions — a pageant that has redefined what it means to be beautiful, purposeful and powerful.

Since its founding in 2001 by Carousel Productions, Miss Earth has grown from a local idea into an international movement for environmental advocacy, uniting women from around the world under one call: to be “Beauties for a Cause.”

Legacy rooted in advocacy

Miss Earth was born at a time when the global environmental conversation was gaining momentum but had yet to find an accessible platform that merged glamor with activism.

Unlike its counterparts Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss International, Miss Earth was conceived with a mission that transcended aesthetics — to use the influence of beauty queens to promote awareness, conservation and sustainable living.

The pageant’s founders envisioned an event that would go beyond the catwalk. Delegates are not only judged for beauty and grace but also for environmental knowledge and commitment to green advocacy. From its early editions held in Manila to its global reach today, Miss Earth has remained steadfast in its mission to educate and inspire action — proving that beauty can indeed move the world.

Partnerships that made a difference

Over the years, Miss Earth has become more than a competition — it is a movement recognized by international organizations for its tangible environmental impact. The pageant became a co-host of the United Nations Environment Programme’s Champions of the Earth Awards, honoring global leaders and change makers in environmental policy.

The Miss Earth Foundation, established in 2004, deepened this impact by launching educational programs such as the “I Love Planet Earth School Tour” and collaborating with Read-Along Program to teach children about sustainability, biodiversity and renewable energy.

Miss Earth’s alliances have also included Greenpeace, The Climate Reality Project founded by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity, all of which strengthened its reputation as the most socially-conscious pageant in the world.

Global stage for environmental champions

Throughout its 25-year journey, Miss Earth has welcomed delegates from over 120 countries — many of them from regions where beauty pageants were once taboo.

Afghan representative Vida Samadzai made headlines in 2003 for breaking cultural barriers; Miss Tibet 2006, Tsering Chungtak, drew attention to her homeland’s political struggles; while Miss Palestine 2016, Natali Rantissi, became a symbol of courage and cultural sensitivity.

Even in conservative nations such as Bhutan, Pakistan and Iran, Miss Earth became a platform for women to speak boldly about their countries’ environmental and social challenges. It is this inclusive spirit — valuing advocacy over glamor — that has made Miss Earth not only revolutionary but also deeply human.

Milestones, turning points

In 2008, Miss Earth launched the Eco-Fashion Design Competition, encouraging designers to create wearable art made from recyclable or organic materials. This annual event became a highlight, celebrating creativity and eco-conscious craftsmanship.

The 2020 pandemic tested the organization’s adaptability. When travel restrictions halted live events, Miss Earth made history as the first major international pageant to hold a fully-virtual coronation, streamed worldwide. The innovation was lauded for maintaining continuity while prioritizing safety — further proving that advocacy need not stop even in the face of crisis.

Beauties who changed the world

Over the years, Miss Earth winners have become symbols of environmental leadership. From Karla Henry (Philippines, 2008), who spearheaded mangrove rehabilitation projects, to Destiny Wagner (Belize, 2021), who promoted marine conservation and became the first Belizean to win a Big Four title, each queen embodied the pageant’s call to action.

The reigning Miss Earth 2024 Jessica Lane from Australia continues this legacy, alongside her Elemental Court — Iceland’s Hrafnhildur Haraldsdóttir (Air), the USA’s Bea Millan-Windorski (Water) and Peru’s Niva Antezana (Fire). Together, they represent a global sisterhood of women fighting for the planet’s survival.

Filipino legacy

Since its inception, Miss Earth has been a source of pride for the Philippines, not only as its host country but also as a consistent top performer in the competition. The Philippines holds multiple crowns, with winners like Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelica Ong (2015) and Karen Ibasco (2017) — all of whom used their reigns to advance causes such as renewable energy, sustainable tourism and climate action.

The Philippine government’s continued partnership — through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of Tourism — highlights Miss Earth’s unique fusion of advocacy, diplomacy and cultural pride.

Looking ahead: Greener tomorrow

As Miss Earth marks its silver anniversary, it stands as a reminder that beauty can be both powerful and purposeful. What began as a vision by Carousel Productions has now evolved into a global institution — one that empowers women, inspires youth and calls for urgent environmental action.

In the next 25 years, Miss Earth promises to expand its reach even further: strengthening its climate education campaigns, fostering innovation in eco-tourism and continuing to champion the message that saving the planet is not just a cause — it is humanity’s most beautiful purpose.

“Beauty for a Cause” is not just a slogan — it is a legacy that continues to grow, evolve, and inspire. After 25 years, Miss Earth remains proof that when beauty meets advocacy, the world truly changes for the better.